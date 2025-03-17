National Farmers Union Launches Farmers Capital Fund

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has launched the Farmers Capital Fund, a $25 million investment initiative aimed at supporting early- and growth-stage companies that drive agricultural innovation and productivity. The fund seeks to enhance the economic success of family farmers and ranchers, who NFU President Rob Larew describes as the “backbone of rural America.”

By investing in forward-thinking, economically sustainable solutions, the Farmers Capital Fund will help advance cutting-edge technologies, improve operational efficiency, and expand market opportunities that boost farm profitability. The initiative aligns with NFU’s broader mission to build a fair and resilient food system that benefits both producers and rural communities.

The fund will target a range of agricultural sectors, including ag-tech, automation, conservation, efficiency improvements, and value-added food production. Investment decisions will be guided by three key principles: economic sustainability, productivity, and profitability. A particular emphasis will be placed on solutions that lower input costs, improve resource efficiency, and ensure fair market access for farmers.

