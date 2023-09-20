It’s a week to focus on staying safe while working in agriculture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

This is National Farm Health and Safety Week and this year’s theme is ‘No one can take your place’. Laura Siegel, the health communications officer for AgriSafe Network, says the week is an annual reminder of how important it is to be careful and mindful on the farm.

“It’s just a really important week to have because the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries have some of the highest rates of injuries, as well as injuries that are fatal,” she said. “Some of the top causes for injuries include machinery, motor vehicles, and accidents that happen with mud or in grain bins. And of course, there can be slips, trips, and falls or animal-related incidents.”

Siegel said it’s important to stay focused on the task at hand.

“So really just making sure that we’re fully mentally there for the workday and not distracted, not thinking about other things when we’re doing the work. That can help reduce that chance,” she said.

The AgriSafe Network is a non-profit organization of health professionals and educators who work to reduce health issues and accidents in the agricultural community. It’s just one of the organizations taking part in Farm Health and Safety Week nationally. For its part, AgriSafe Network is hosting free health and safety webinars each day of the week. Some of the topics include preventing the Spread of Infectious Disease on Farms, Ranches, and Ag Workplaces; Saving Lives in Grain: Research and Strategies for Grain Entrapment Prevention and Response; and working in confined spaces.

You can find more on the webinars on the AgriSafe website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.