A scholarship opportunity for veterinary students. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA)announced it is accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships. They’ll go to third- or fourth-year College of Veterinary Medicine students. Applicants must be enrolled at a college that’s accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

To apply for a scholarship, applicants must submit a letter of application and two reference letters.

The letter of application requires young people to submit information like their area of specialty/interest, academic background, career plans, and other important information. Scholarship committee members will evaluate applicants based on overall interest as a veterinarian planning to work in dairy, involvement in dairy medicine, extracurricular activities, and interest in dairy software and dairy records to improve dairy management and animal health.

Applications are due on December 31.

Specific application requirements are on the National DHIA website at dhia.org. Recipients will be announced at the 2024 National DHIA Annual Meeting next year.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

National Dairy Herd Information Scholarship Applications Open

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.