National Dairy FARM Excellence Award Nominations Open

An award for dairy producers returns this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Program Excellence Awards are back for a third year. The awards recognize farms and evaluators who demonstrate excellence in the FARM Program. Awards are given in four categories, including Animal Care and Antibiotic Stewardship, Environmental Stewardship, Workforce Development, and FARM Evaluator.

“We are so proud of the farms that participate in our program areas and our dedicated evaluators,” says Emily Stepp, executive director of the FARM Program. “We believe it’s important to publicly recognize the people that make the FARM Program so successful.”

Farms or FARM evaluators can be nominated by fellow dairy farmers, community members, extension, cooperative and processor staff, veterinarians, and themselves. Nominations are open through August 1. Nominated farms must have a current FARM Program evaluation in the respective category area and must be in good standing with the program. Evaluators must be FARM Program certified.

More information is at nationaldairyfarm.com.

