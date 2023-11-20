National Christmas Tree Tour

The nation’s Christmas Tree is on tour. That’s coming up on This Land Of Ours.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree team makes the delivery to the U.S. Capitol Building for a job well done.

The 2023 U. S. Capitol Christmas Tree has been named “wa’feem’tekwi” by the Shawnee Tribe. The name means “bright tree” in the Shawnee language and is pronounced phonetically “wa thame tech we”.

Now on its home stretch of its month-long tour, of its home state. The U. S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Amy Albright of the U. S. Forest Service of West Virginia says the 63 foot Norway Spruce, from the Monongahela National Forest, will be decorated up to its November 28th lighting ceremony. Some of the decorations made by West Virginia school children.

“This year, the Christmas tree that will be showcased at the Capitol in Washington D.C. is from right here in our great state,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We have the most beautiful forests in the country, and I’m so proud to see a piece of our state on display in the nation’s capital. Babydog and I look forward to seeing a huge crowd in Charleston next week as we celebrate this honor and kick off the holiday season!”

Listen to USDA’s Rod Bain’s This Land Of Ours program here.