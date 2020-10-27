The application period is open for the 2021-2022 beef industry scholarships sponsored by CME Group. National Cattlemen’s Foundation awards $1,500 scholarships to ten students that are looking to pursue a career in the beef industry. Applications for the scholarship opportunities are due by Friday, November 13. The winners of the scholarships will be announced during the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show.

Applicants will need to submit a one-page letter explaining their career goals as they relate to the beef industry. A 750-word essay describing an issue in the industry along with potential solutions to the issue must also be included. To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be a graduating high school senior or a full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year college. Application information is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

National Cattlemen’s Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West