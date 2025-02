Buck Wehrbein , the newly elected president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, is preparing to take on his role, and has identified key industry priorities. He is focused on updating a five-year plan that was established in 1995 to address industry challenges, and creating a new strategic plan for staff. Additionally, he aims to encourage youth to get involved in the industry by mentoring them.



National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President on Key Industry Priorities