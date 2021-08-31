The damage caused by recent ecological disasters has helped highlight agriculture’s role in mitigating the effects of climate change. California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross pointed out that there has been more emphasis placed on agriculture at the national level. Ross said that national stories of California wildfires and drought, and stories of increasing frequency and severity of hurricanes have underscored the value of agriculture.

“People know there’s change that’s happening and that we’re living with some of these events. So, there’s just been a tremendous change at the national level of stepping in, leaning in, and leading on solutions,” Ross noted. “And really pointing out that how we manage our lands in farming and ranching can be a part of the solution to climate change and other types of issues.”

National Awareness Increases on Ag’s Role in Mitigating Effects of Climate Change

