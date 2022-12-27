It’s an opportunity for students to win $1,000 for their writing or video. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Ahead of National Ag Day on March 21, 2023, the Agriculture Council of America is hosting an essay contest. The theme for the year is Growing a Climate for Tomorrow: How American Agriculture Does it Every Day.

The essay contest is divided into two categories, either a written essay or a video essay. Both are national competitions and both winners get $1,000. The contest is open to students currently in grades 9 through 12. They must be a U.S. citizen and attend school in the U.S.

The National Ag Day Program encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced. It also teaches people to appreciate the role that agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable food products.

The deadline for submitting entries in the essay contest is February 15, 2023. Go to agday.org for more information on contest rules, entry forms, or National Ag Day 2023.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

National Ag Day Essay Contest Looking for Entries

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.