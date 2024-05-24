Nation Watches Anti-Ag Activists in California

Cows grazing at the green meadow.

By Hackman/DepositPhotos image

That warning from Sonoma County, California, Farm Bureau Executive Director Dayna Ghirardelli to farmers around the nation. She’s talking about animal activists who have selected Sonoma County as their target for the state’s next anti-animal ag law. The group says it’s targeting big factory farms, but Ghirardelli says that’s simply not the case.

“The majority are family farms. There may be one group of farms that might fall under our corporate structure, but for the most part they are locally owned or locally operated,” Ghirardelli said. “Absolutely our foodshed here in Sonoma County is very much family farming.”

Farm Bureau and other ag organizations are pulling together to educate voters about their local family farms and what the measure would do to them, but Ghirardelli says it’s a costly campaign and they could use some help.

“Support us in whatever way you can,” she said. “Not just by endorsing, but if there’s any financial contributions that can be offered because we know that this is going to be in at least $1.65 million effort to combat as a fully waged campaign.”

You can get more information on the Sonoma County Family Farmers Alliance website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.