The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service announced it will review planted and harvested acreage for select crops earlier than normal. The crops under review include corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets. USDA NASS will review all available data, including survey data, satellite-based data, and the latest information from USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency.

USDA says it is normal practice for NASS to review the data in September for cotton, peanuts, and rice. However, the review typically takes place in October for corn, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets. USDA officials say the data is sufficiently complete this year to consider adjustments in September on those crops.

If the data review justifies any changes, NASS will publish updated planted and harvested acreage estimates in the September 10 report. In October, NASS will again review acreage for corn, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets, as well as for canola, dry edible beans, and sunflowers.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

NASS to Review Acreage Earlier for Certain Crops