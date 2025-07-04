Nationwide Survey to Shed Light on Specialty Mushroom Sector

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has launched a new nationwide survey focused on U.S. mushroom production. This initiative aims to collect vital data on a sector that, while niche, plays a significant economic and agricultural role.

NASS Launches U.S. Mushroom Production Survey

With an annual market value exceeding $1 billion, mushrooms are classified as a specialty crop, largely due to their unique cultivation methods and the limited number of growers involved. The survey, which began June 24 and will continue through mid-July, is designed to gather detailed insights into production volumes, farming practices, and the overall economic footprint of mushroom operations across the country.

The focus will be on key varieties including Agaricus mushrooms (such as button mushrooms), shiitake, and oyster mushrooms. These popular types form the backbone of both domestic and export markets, and are vital to consumer food supplies, culinary industries, and sustainable agriculture systems.

By gathering accurate data, NASS seeks to support informed decision-making among policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders. The findings are expected to influence strategic planning, guide market development, and enhance understanding of current trends in mushroom cultivation—ranging from indoor vertical farms to more traditional growing techniques.

Participation from growers is critical to the survey’s success. A broad and representative sample will ensure that the final report accurately reflects the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

This initiative highlights the USDA’s continued emphasis on data-driven agriculture, ensuring that even specialized crop sectors are understood, supported, and empowered to grow sustainably in a changing market landscape.

Survey respondents are encouraged to use the Respondent Portal at agcounts.usda.gov.