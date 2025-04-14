The US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA/NASS) will host a Bi-Annual Data User Meeting on April 29 at 12pm ET. This virtual event is free and open to the public, requiring advance registration. The meeting aims to share updates on USDA data and statistical products and to gather input on agency programs important to agriculture.

Organized by NASS in collaboration with other agencies, it is a crucial resource for data users, producers, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

More details, including the agenda, are available on the NASS website.

NASS to Host Bi-Annual Data Users Meeting