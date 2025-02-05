NASDA Sets Federal Policy Priorities for 2025

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) has announced its top five policy priorities for 2025. The organization’s Board of Directors selected these key issues to guide their efforts in shaping agricultural policy over the next year. The priorities include the farm bill, food systems, pesticide regulations, PFAS contamination, and state cooperative agreement funding.

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney emphasized the importance of these areas, stating they are essential for supporting farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. He also highlighted the role of state agricultural departments in driving meaningful policy changes.

One of the primary focuses is the upcoming farm bill, which NASDA believes must strengthen U.S. agriculture while also ensuring food security and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the organization plans to advocate for improvements in food systems, emphasizing supply chain resilience and better access to nutritious foods.

Pesticide regulations remain another key issue, with NASDA planning to work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure science-based standards. The organization also aims to address concerns surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals that pose risks to agricultural land and livestock.

Finally, NASDA is pushing for increased federal funding for state cooperative agreements. These programs help coordinate regulatory efforts between state and federal agencies, particularly in food safety, meat and poultry inspection, and animal disease protection.

As NASDA advances these priorities, it seeks to ensure that state agriculture departments play a leading role in shaping federal policy for the benefit of American farmers and consumers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.