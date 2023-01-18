Exploring trade opportunities with Vietnam. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

La Pán Tẩn Agriculture

Photo by Văn Ngọc Tăng on Unsplash

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) members and leadership traveled to Vietnam last week. The delegation embarked on the organization’s first trade mission to explore global emerging markets through the Department of Agriculture Emerging Markets Program.

NASDA President and Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse, Texas Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Dan Hunter and NASDA CEO Ted McKinney participated in the mission. The delegation explored trading opportunities and educated Vietnamese agricultural, government and business leaders on American agriculture and markets.

NASDA was recently awarded $925,000 from USDA to promote exports of U.S. agricultural products to developing countries with strong growth potential, including Vietnam. NASDA will also conduct trade missions to Thailand, Indonesia and Kenya in 2023.

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association that represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories.

NASDA Conducts Vietnam Trade Mission

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.