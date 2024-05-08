How NASA and ag have worked together for decades. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

View of blue planet Earth from a space station window during a sunrise

Image furnished by sdecoret/DepositPhotos image

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, more commonly known as NASA, made an appearance at the 2024 Washington Watch event in D.C. Brad Doorn, PhD, is the agricultural lead with NASA. He says the two fit together naturally.

“NASA has been involved in Earth observations specifically for agriculture since the early 70s. And if you include weather, that was our first foray into Earth observations was early weather satellites, and so really, agriculture has been at the heart of really driving a lot of Earth observations from our satellites and the tools that we have, and it continues today,” he said. “If you’d look at our fleet of 28 or so satellites, most of those observations have some relevance to weather, the water cycle, key things that are very important to the producers out there.”

NASA and Ag a Natural Fit

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.