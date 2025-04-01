The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) applauds the appointment of Aubrey Bettencourt as Chief of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). In her new role, Bettencourt will oversee NRCS staff and conservation programs that provide essential resources and technical support to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners. Her leadership will help strengthen conservation efforts on working lands, enhance American agriculture’s global competitiveness, and improve air, water, soil, and wildlife habitats.

“NACD’s 3,000 local conservation districts are instrumental in delivering NRCS programs, and we look forward to working closely with Chief Bettencourt to support producers and advance voluntary, locally led conservation,” said NACD President Gary Blair. “Her deep experience in farming, conservation, and government programs makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role.”

A third-generation farmer, Bettencourt most recently worked in irrigation technology, bringing a strong agricultural and environmental perspective to the position. Her previous roles include serving as President and CEO of the Almond Alliance and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior in the first Trump Administration. NACD looks forward to collaborating with her to promote effective, sustainable conservation nationwide.

NACD Welcomes New NRCS Chief Aubrey Bettencourt