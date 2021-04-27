NACD Provides $13 Million in Technical Assistance Grants

The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) has awarded $13 million in new technical assistance grants to provide conservation support to communities in over 400 conservation districts. With funding assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, NACD was able to carry out the fourth year of the grant program. The funding will support more than 425 full- and part-time personnel to help provide conservation assistance to farmers, ranchers and local communities.

The awards will leverage nearly $4 million in matching funds to support resource technicians, program support specialists, and conservation planners. The grant funds will also support current projects for an additional 12 months beyond their previously awarded funding. NACD anticipates staff will be working with nearly 25,000 district clients, with expectations for getting nearly 19,000 conservation practices implemented during the current round of funding.

Listen to the radio report below.

