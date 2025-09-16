My Job Depends on Ag: How a Grassroots Sticker Campaign Grew Into a Movement Supporting California Agriculture

My Job Depends on Ag: On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill highlighted the power of grassroots advocacy in agriculture with guest Steve Malanka, co-founder of the “My Job Depends on Ag” campaign. What began as a simple blue sticker has grown into one of the most recognizable marketing efforts in California agriculture—uniting farmers, ranchers, and supporters across the San Joaquin Valley and beyond.

A Message That Stuck

Malanka shared the origins of the campaign, which started with the idea of creating a visible reminder that agriculture supports not just farmers, but entire communities. The familiar sticker, often seen on trucks, tractors, and even storage tanks, carries the straightforward but powerful message: My Job Depends on Ag.

One recent example of its reach came from Nutrien Ag Solutions, which displayed a 15-foot-wide decal on one of its massive storage tanks along Highway 33. For Malanka, seeing the message spread so widely underscores the campaign’s mission of educating the public that food doesn’t come from grocery stores—it begins with farmers who need water, land, and support to keep producing the safest, highest-quality food in the world.

More Than a Sticker

The campaign has also evolved into a fundraising effort that supports agricultural education. Proceeds from sticker sales go toward scholarships for high school seniors pursuing agriculture degrees. Over the past eight years, the program has contributed $10,000 annually to groups like the Center for Land-Based Learning, ensuring the next generation of ag leaders has resources to continue their education.

“This isn’t about making money—it’s about reinvesting in the future of farming,” Malanka explained, noting that donations are routed through the Central Valley Community Foundation so all proceeds benefit students.

Building Awareness and Unity

Nick and Josh emphasized how the movement has become more than marketing—it’s a bond among farmers and ag supporters. Spotting the sticker on the road has become a sign of solidarity, much like how FFA jackets unite students across the country.

With California agriculture facing constant challenges—from water restrictions to growing imports—the hosts encouraged listeners to get involved. “We need to push this more than ever,” Nick said. “Education is huge, and this campaign helps spread the message.”

To learn how to get a sticker or support the program, visit AgNetWest.com or email Nick at nick@agnetmedia.com.

