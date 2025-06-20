In a world of slogans, few have stuck—literally and figuratively—like “My Job Depends on Ag.”

“My Job Depends on Ag”; A Message that Stuck, and Gave Back

Born from a conversation between Eric Wilson and Steve Malanca, the phrase became more than a bumper sticker—it became a grassroots movement across the agriculture community. As the story goes, more than 100,000 decals were sold, not to profit, but to give back. Every cent of the proceeds went to students pursuing agriculture in high school and college.

“We never got into this to make a business,” Wilson said. “We gave it all away—to kids. Everyone who helped did it as a volunteer. It never felt right to profit from something so close to our hearts.”

The authenticity of their message continues to resonate. The sticker wasn’t created for trend or clout—it was meant to start conversations. And it did. It still does.

Steve Malanca added, “Giving proceeds to ag kids was the point. That’s what this was always about.”

The decal is now a symbol—of pride, of purpose, of a promise to future generations of farmers and ag professionals. It reminds us all that agriculture isn’t just a job. It’s a way of life.