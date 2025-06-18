How a Simple Sticker Became a Statewide Movement for California Agriculture

In 2015, two friends in California’s Central Valley, Steve Malanka and Eric Wilson, unknowingly launched one of agriculture’s most recognizable grassroots campaigns—My Job Depends On Ag. What began as a simple decal shaped like California with a powerful message has grown into a social movement with over 110,000 followers on Facebook, touching nearly every corner of the state and beyond.

“My Job Depends On Ag” Celebrates 10 Years of Grassroots Impact

The concept was born out of frustration with California’s water management policies and a desire to educate the public about how many livelihoods are tied to agriculture. The original idea took root in an alfalfa field, where a short video was filmed to visually represent the workforce behind a single bale of hay. After local ag professionals looked into the camera and declared, “My job depends on ag,” the phrase stuck—and the decal was born.

Eric, a skilled writer, created a Facebook page to let others share their ag-related stories. “We had 22,000 people join in just 30 days,” he recalled. “It exploded.”

Over the last decade, the project has raised money to support students pursuing agriculture, translated the logo into Spanish, and even sparked international versions in Brazil and Australia. Despite never seeking to profit from the venture, Malanka and Wilson continue to look for ways to sustain the project into the next phase—possibly with help from larger ag companies or partners at events like the World Ag Expo.

“We’re not ready for this to fizzle out,” said Malanka. “We want to keep this message alive.”

To join the conversation or purchase a decal, visit the My Job Depends On Ag Facebook page. As Wilson emphasized, “It’s not just about farmers. It’s sprayers, tire shops, produce packers—everyone. If your job touches ag, this message is for you.”