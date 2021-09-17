Mushroom Lasagna Grows Great Gourmet Mushrooms

How to grow your very own gourmet mushrooms. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

You can produce an abundance of gourmet mushrooms in your very own garden. All you need to do is build a Mushroom Lasagna – using hardwood mulch, some old cardboard boxes, some mushrooms spawn (such as oyster mushroom and wine cap mushrooms) and some water. For anyone who has made no-dig, lasagna gardens, it’s a similar recipe.

To create the lasagna, we begin with boxes or several layers of newspaper splayed out on the ground. This can be in the paths between garden beds, if you like mulched pathways, or it can be within the actual garden beds. It also works great beneath trees. Once the boxes are in, wet them down and cover them with a good, two-inch layer of mulch. Then, sprinkle some spawn over the wood chips. Put on another layer of mulch, another sprinkle, and repeat the process as if layering lasagna.

Once the bed is put together, wet it down thoroughly every day for a couple of weeks. It will cook itself into a mushroom-producing machine. The best time to get a mushroom bed started is in early spring. Usually within a few months, sometimes by summer, the beds will begin to provide some food.

In this video, Tony, from FreshCap Mushrooms, shows you the absolute easiest way to grow oyster mushrooms. No hassle, no fuss, just simply add spawn to unpasteurized straw, keep moist and wait! Not the best looking mushrooms, but hard to complain when it’s this easy!