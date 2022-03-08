The USDA’s multi-million dollar gift for students from diverse backgrounds. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced a 16-million-dollar investment in agricultural education and workforce development for students from diverse backgrounds. This will ensure that all students, including underrepresented and underserved students, in community colleges and universities are prepared and have a fair opportunity to compete for professional jobs in science and agricultural fields.

These investments are part of the Research and Extension Experiences for Undergraduates program, which promotes learning experiences for undergraduate students so that they’re better prepared, trained and will have exceptional knowledge and skills when they are ready to enter the agricultural workforce.

Multi-Million Dollar Gift for Students from Diverse Backgrounds