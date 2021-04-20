MSOB: Why is Seaweed Well-known in Biological Industry?

Other than Bacillus thuringiensis, seaweed may be the most well-known ingredient in today’s biological products. But why is that and what does it do?

The latest episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals campaign is all about seaweed. UC Cooperative Extension Biologics Advisor Dr. Surendra Dara discusses the micro-algae and the benefits it can supply a plant. “It contains several polysaccharides, fatty acids, amino acids, plant hormones, minerals and several other compounds that stimulate plant growth, trigger plant defenses and also stimulate various physiological processes,” he said.

Dara believes cultural familiarity may play a role in seaweed’s popularity. The micro-algae is a part of many diets around the world and provides health benefits for humans. Dara said it’s also well documented in helping animals. “[In animals] they have a similar impact on growth, production, optimizing their diet intake, suppression of parasites, improved milk production, reduced body temperature and also it looks like they can suppress salmonella and reduce E. coli load,” he said.

Listen to the full episode with Dr. Dara.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

