MSOB: Protein-Based Biocontrol from Unlikely Source

The basis of biological products can come from a variety of sources, including those that may not be obvious. Camel antibodies have actually been used as the foundation for a protein-based biocontrol material. CEO of Biotalys, Patrice Sellès said they were able to identify specific protein segments of the antibodies that have activity against pathogens in a variety of crops.

“We are able to identify these small protein portions to develop the ones that have got a mode of action that will be different from the mode of action that exists today in the chemistry world or in any other biological approach,” Sellès explained. “We are able to bring to the market hopefully these small proteins to act as biologicals against certain specific diseases.”

The material is obtained through fermentation and applied like any other similar type of crop protection material. As a protective material, the protein-based biocontrol helps ward off diseases such as botrytis and powdery mildew.

“The mode of action is disruption of the membrane of these diseases that will limit their ability to penetrate into the plant and be devasting for the yield and for the plant health during the course of the season,” said Sellès. “So, they will connect to the spores from this fungus and do not allow them to become virulent at the surface of the plant.”

Listen to the full episode with Patrice Sellès below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

Marrone Bio's portfolio of 18 products helps a wide range of growers – from row crops and fruits and vegetables to tree nuts, vines, and greenhouse production – operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment.