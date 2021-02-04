MSOB: Not All Biopesticides Safe for Beneficials

Just because a biopesticide is naturally derived, it doesn’t mean they are safe for beneficial insects. There are many biopesticides on the market and the class that includes microbials are generally assumed to be environmentally friendly.

In the latest episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals campaign, Kansas State Professor on Entomology Dr. Raymond Cloyd talks about the potential impacts of naturally derived products on the beneficial insects in a system. “Some of these like the fungi are very broad spectrum,” Cloyd said. “The misperception is that you can use these with biological controls whether it be a parasitoid or a predator and that’s not the case.”

Listen to the episode with Dr. Raymond Cloyd.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

