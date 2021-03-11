MSOB: Mating Disruption in Conventional Diamondback Moth Trial

Pheromone use for mating disruption is becoming more popular in conventional systems. A recent trial looking at controlling diamondback moth showed the practice could reduce application costs, environmental stress, and potential resistance.

In the latest episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals program, UC Cooperative Extension Specialist Dr. Surendra Dara details the results of his study on pheromone use in conventional brussels sprout production to control diamondback moth. The study simply compared the grower standard to the grower standard plus mating disruption.

Results showed that the sprayable pheromone plus the grower standard held moth populations consistently lower than the standard alone. Dara noted that even with a general decline in the insect population soon after beginning the trial, the routine that included the mating disruption had lower numbers than the other. “There were more moths in the (pheromone) treatment when the study started and then it continuously maintained a lower level than the grower standard,” Dara said. “Some of the observations of these numbers were significantly lower than the standard and others were not statistically but numerically lower.”

There are significant resistance issues for diamondback moths with both conventional and biopesticide products. Dara said the study is a great example of incorporating biological practices such as mating disruption into a conventional integrated pest management system to limit further resistance in insects.

