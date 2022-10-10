MSOB: Development of Biologicals Increasing, But Adoption Could Improve

Interest in biologicals is prompting more research and development in the sector, but there is still room to improve the rate of adoption. Professor at Arizona State University, Kathleen Merrigan explained that the Environmental Protection Agency has a more streamlined process for review of biologicals that is faster and less expensive than a traditional pesticide. While that helps bring products to market, Merrigan said more could be done to promote their usage.

“I do think in terms of regulatory processes, right now the U.S. is doing pretty well by biologicals. The problem is they just haven’t really beaten out the traditional inputs in the way that I’d hope,” said Merrigan. “The window should be open wider for biological approaches that in years past farmers have experimented with when times were good. They had a little extra dough in their wallet, and they had the ability to experiment. The government could incent farmers for example, to try new biological approaches.”

With high costs of production, it can discourage growers from attempting new production approaches. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) continues promoting conservation practices, Merrigan said that biologicals could work well within those programs. “I think if we could identify good products, perhaps get them incented for use through our conservation programs, or otherwise through this new initiative by USDA, that we’d see a lot of people in today’s world ready to try something different,” Merrigan noted.

Listen to the full episode with Kathleen Merrigan below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

