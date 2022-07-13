MSOB: Considering Differences in Seaweed-Based Biostimulants

Not all seaweed-based biostimulants are created equal. Director of Research and Development for Acadian Plant Health, Holly Little said there are a number of ways that seaweed extracts can be used to produce biostimulants. “Different raw materials, so the seaweed species, or different extraction processes even within a type – so different types of alkaline extraction processes – all will liberate and create different bioactives. Which means they can all work a little bit differently,” Little explained.

Understanding the differences in the functionality of different seaweed-based biostimulants can help producers manage expectations. Little encourages growers to be diligent in their researching products and learning more about biostimulants they may be considering. A demo trial can also provide growers with insight as to exactly how a seaweed-based product will interact with their operation. “It’s not like a generic agrochemical. So, everyone has something a little bit different, and no one knows exactly what others do. We’ve seen there can be quite a bit of variability in the response between different extracts,” said Little.

Listen to the full episode with Holly Little below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

