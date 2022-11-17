MSOB: Biological Sector Growing as Science Advances

The biological sector is continuing to grow at double-digit rates due to a variety of factors. Increased interest in the area, along with regulatory requirements are helping push advancement. Executive Chair and Cofounder of the Invasive Species Corporation, Pam Marrone said scientific developments are also helping to move the sector along even further.

“On the science front, we’re seeing a lot of new developments,” Marrone explained. “A lot of discovery of new microbes that can fix nitrogen or help with the uptake of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and micronutrients, solubilized phosphorus. So, the whole area of nutrient efficiency is a really big deal with biologicals.”

New microbes are continually being discovered and advanced to serve as a base for biopesticides, biostimulants, and bionutrients. Marrone said that many companies are identifying new fungi, bacteria, and fermentation approaches to further overall biological offerings. Even with the increasing developments, the biological sector still has more potential to offer.

“There’s so much out there that we haven’t discovered,” said Marrone. “So, I’m not a fan of forever improving the same old microbe when you could start screening and find so many new ones that could be even better than what you have. You need to do both.”

Listen to the full episode with Pam Marrone below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

