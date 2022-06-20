MSOB: Biological Industry Continues ‘Tremendous Growth’

Multiple factors are contributing to the steady growth of the biological industry. Executive Director of the Biological Products Industry Alliance, Keith Jones said changing demographics are having a significant impact on the interest and use of biological products. Increasing consumer demand for sustainability and a generational shift with younger farmers being more open-minded about new production approaches have pushed significant advancements in the biologics sector.

“The most conservative projections are that the global biocontrol market, or biopesticide market, is probably going to reach around $10 billion by the year 2025. When this started being tracked in the early ‘90s it was well under $1 billion back then,” said Jones. “So, we’re seeing tremendous growth. We’re seeing double-digit annual growth.”

The regulatory environment is also having a substantial influence on the increased interest and investment in the biological industry. As traditional conventional products become increasingly more restricted or prohibited altogether, alternative options become vital. “While we don’t believe the biologicals are a silver bullet or a complete replacement, there’s a lot of innovation, there’s a lot of research and development in the world of biologicals that are hopefully adding tools to the grower’s toolbox,” Jones noted.

Listen to the full episode with Keith Jones below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

