MSOB: Biological Control Having Positive Impact on Bagrada Bug Issues

Biological control appears to be contributing to reducing bagrada bug issues in California. Research Entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Brian Hogg had been evaluating the wasp gryon aetherium in a quarantine lab for several years. The parasitic wasp has since made its way to California and has unique characteristics that can help combat bagrada bug populations.

“My work has really now shifted to studying this wasp in the field and looking at its impact and seeing where it is in California,” said Hogg. “It’s still kind of early on in looking at its impact but we’re pretty sure the amount of parasitism that we’ve found tells us that it is having an impact and maybe at least one of the reasons why bagrada bug has not been the pest that it used to be in California.”

The wasp has been found in several areas of California after being discovered about a year ago in bagrada bug eggs. Biological control of bagrada bug had been difficult due to the pest laying its eggs in the soil. The wasp gryon aetherium appears to be specialized for bagrada bug in its unique behavior. “It’s actually able to dig in the soil and find eggs that are two millimeters down in the soil or lower. So, we’re pretty excited about this wasp,” said Hogg.

Listen to the full episode with Brian Hogg below.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

