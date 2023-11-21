More Than $653 Million in Port Investments Being Made

More than $653 million in port investments have been announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. A total of 41 port improvement projects across the country are being supported through the Port Infrastructure Development Program. This funding is anticipated to amplify capacity and streamline operations at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports. Port improvement initiatives, a pivotal part of the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, constitute the largest dedicated funding for ports and waterways in U.S. history.

The focus is on bolstering supply chain reliability, creating workforce development opportunities, expediting the movement of goods, and enhancing the safety, reliability, and resilience of ports. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg highlighted the critical role of ports in the nation’s supply chain. He emphasized that the investments would contribute to cleaner air and the creation of more well-paying jobs.

The funding comes at a time when global supply chains faced challenges during the pandemic, leading to inflationary prices and delays. The Administration, in collaboration with port workers, has successfully reduced the number of container ships waiting at U.S. ports, contributing to an over 80 percent decrease in global container shipping costs from their peak in 2021. Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips emphasized the significance of modernizing the nation’s port infrastructure to reinforce America’s multimodal system for transporting goods.

Nearly $75 million of the port investments are being made in California. Projects include the North Harbor Transportation System Improvement Project in Long Beach, and the Redwood Marine Terminal and Baywide Master Plan Project in Eureka. The Port of Hueneme Parking Structure Planning Project in Oxnard and the National City Marine Terminal Berth Rehabilitation & Electrification Project in San Diego are also being supported. Each project targets specific enhancements, from track additions to infrastructure upgrades, all contributing to the overall goal of a more robust and resilient U.S. port system.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West