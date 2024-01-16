More Than $203 Million to Support Exports of U.S. Ag Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is granting over $203 million to nearly 70 agricultural organizations to boost U.S. food and agricultural product exports through the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development (FMD) program. FAS Administrator Daniel B. Whitley highlighted the substantial impact of MAP and FMD on expanding U.S. exports globally, noting that each $1 invested results in over $24 increase in agricultural exports.

MAP will allocate $174.3 million for fiscal year 2024 to 68 nonprofit organizations and cooperatives, supporting consumer promotion, brand promotion for small companies, and promotion of various agricultural products. FMD will provide $27 million to 20 trade organizations representing U.S. agricultural producers, focusing on the generic promotion of U.S. commodities.

Additionally, USDA introduced the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), a $1.2 billion fund supporting exporters in non-traditional markets and ensuring continuity in existing markets. RAPP applications for the initial $300 million tranche are accepted until February 2, 2024, encouraging exporters to establish and grow their presence in markets with rising demand for U.S. products.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West