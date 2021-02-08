More Than $2 Million Awarded for Nutrient Management Projects

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has awarded more than $2 million for nutrient management projects. CDFA’s Fertilizer Research and Education Program (FREP) is awarding $2.18 million dollars in grant funding. The awards from the 2020 cycle of the competitive FREP Grant Program were given to agricultural organizations as well as universities. A total of 11 research projects were awarded grant funding.

Some of the projects include investigating the nitrogen response of industrial hemp cultivars grown for CBD and essential oils and developing site-specific nitrogen fertilization recommendations for annual crops. Other projects include the development of a “Crop Nutrient Minute” Video Series, as well as certification and distance learning for fertigation. A total of 250 different projects have received more than $22 million in grant funding since the program first began back in 1990.

Listen to the radio report below.

