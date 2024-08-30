More Than 2.2 Million Acres Accepted Through Continuous Conservation Reserve

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making significant strides through the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), with more than 2.2 million acres being accepted from farmers and landowners this year. Administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), the CRP is nearing its 27 million-acre limit, showing how popular these programs are. “It’s through all FSA’s conservation programs that we are able to work directly with agricultural producers to implement climate smart conservation practices that ultimately benefit everyone,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release.

The Grassland CRP is particularly successful, adding nearly 1.44 million acres in 2024, bringing the total to over 10 million acres. This program allows farmers to continue grazing and haying while also protecting the environment. Additionally, the General CRP has enrolled 200,000 acres this year, targeting less productive farmland to improve water quality, prevent erosion, and support wildlife.

The Continuous CRP, which accepts offers year-round, has added 565,000 acres so far in 2024. Farmers can still participate by contacting their local USDA Service Center.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West