More Than $100 Million Available for California Conservation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing more than $100 million for California conservation efforts in Fiscal Year 2024. Assistance opportunities are available through key initiatives such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California accepts applications for the programs year-round. However, November 3 is the first application cutoff period.

“We are excited to support California’s producers with an historic investment in on-farm conservation this Fiscal Year,” NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a news release. “With the addition of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will be investing approximately 50 percent more federal funding to help producers address their unique resources concerns and help them achieve their stewardship goals.”

Some of the California conservation practices and programs supported by the investment include the National Air Quality Initiative. The program assists farmers with replacing older equipment with updated, cleaner-burning technology. NRCS and Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart projects that help improve infrastructure, delivery, and application of water on farms are also being supported. Other activities that support wildlife habitat creation and enhancement on farms and ranches are also being supported through EQIP, CSP, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Application cutoffs enable NRCS to prioritize applications with the highest conservation benefits across the state’s landscapes, encompassing cropland, ranchlands, and private non-industrial forestlands. A second cutoff period may be scheduled in Spring 2024, leveraging federal conservation funding availability. NRCS California is streamlining conservation applications for the NAQI and Conservation Plan Activities through ACT NOW. The platform facilitates faster approval and obligation of ranked applications. Selections are made weekly, eliminating the need for prolonged reviews.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West