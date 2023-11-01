More Groundwater Sustainability Plans Approved

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has issued determinations on groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs) for 17 non-critically overdrafted basins. Guided by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), the DWR evaluates these plans based on scientific merit and their potential to achieve sustainability goals. The agency will continue to support GSP development, providing technical and financial assistance, along with a robust suite of data and tools.

Out of the 17 basins, plans for Cosumnes, Eel River Valley, Elsinore Valley, Mound, Ojai Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, San Pasqual Valley, Santa Monica, Sutter, White Wolf, and Yolo have received approval. However, the DWR has identified deficiencies in the plans for Antelope, Big Valley, Colusa, Corning, Los Molinos, and Red Bluff basins, signaling a lack of clear strategies to eliminate overdraft, manage groundwater levels, and control land subsidence. Particularly noteworthy is the surge in land subsidence and dry wells in the northern Sacramento region over the last decade, which adds urgency to addressing the issue. The clock is ticking for the incomplete basins, as they have 180 days to rectify the deficiencies, revise, and resubmit their plans.

“DWR is committed to supporting these local agencies as we work towards the common goal of protecting California’s groundwater infrastructure, which is critical to a resilient water supply that can withstand the weather extremes of drought and flood.” DWR Deputy Director of Sustainable Groundwater Management, Paul Gosselin said in a statement.

DWR has disbursed over $350 million in Sustainable Groundwater Management grant funding to aid GSAs in SGMA planning and implementation. With determinations already made for 72 out of 94 basins, the DWR anticipates completing evaluations for the remaining basins by January 2024. California remains steadfast in its long-term effort to sustainably manage crucial groundwater basins, ensuring a water-secure future for its residents and industries.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West