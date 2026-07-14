Organic farm planted with various type of organic vegetables and fruits

Wee Hong, via Wikimedia Commons

The latest Monterey County crop report highlights another strong year for one of California’s leading agricultural regions, even as disease pressure, insect pests and rising production costs challenged growers. A recent report reviewed the county’s 2025 agricultural production figures, which valued fruit and vegetable production at $4.8 billion, down 3% from the previous year.

Despite the slight decline in overall value, strawberries once again ranked as Monterey County’s top commodity, generating $1.069 billion. Leaf lettuce also surpassed the billion-dollar mark, reaching $1.001 billion in production value.

Together, lettuce crops continued to play a major role in the county’s agricultural economy.

Monterey County Crop Report Highlights Leading Commodities

According to the Monterey County crop report, lettuce remained one of the county’s most valuable agricultural sectors.

Combined lettuce production accounted for approximately one-third of the county’s total crop value. Head lettuce alone contributed $583.7 million, reinforcing Monterey County’s position as one of the nation’s premier leafy greens production regions.

Broccoli ranked as the county’s fourth-largest crop with a value of $516 million, despite experiencing an 11% decline from the previous year. Cauliflower, celery and spinach also remained among the county’s highest-value commodities.

The report illustrates the continued importance of specialty crops to Monterey County’s agricultural economy and the region’s role in supplying fresh produce nationwide.

Monterey County Crop Report Notes Production Challenges

While production remained strong overall, growers faced several challenges throughout the season.

Diamondback moth infestations reduced the marketability of broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, creating additional production hurdles for vegetable growers.

Meanwhile, impatiens necrotic spot virus resurfaced in Salinas Valley lettuce fields, lowering crop values for some producers.

The report also noted that higher production costs associated with shifting tariff policies added further financial pressure during the growing season.

Even with these challenges, Monterey County remains one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country, with its diverse specialty crop industry continuing to support growers, processors and consumers throughout California and beyond.

Hear more about the latest Monterey County crop report and what it reveals about the region’s agricultural production by listening to the report below.