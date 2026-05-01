Norm Groot

In a compelling interview with “the Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, sits down with Norm Groot of the Monterey County Farm Bureau to unpack the realities facing one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world. From water crises to labor challenges and shifting markets, this conversation reveals what’s truly at stake for farmers—and for America’s food supply.

A Global Leader in Fresh Food Production

Monterey County is a powerhouse, ranking fourth in both California and the U.S. in agricultural production. With more than 150 crops grown annually—including strawberries, lettuce, broccoli, spinach, and wine grapes—the region plays a vital role in feeding the nation. Often called the “Salad Bowl of the World,” its leafy greens sector alone generates over $2 billion annually.

But behind this success lies a growing list of challenges that threaten long-term sustainability.

Water: The Defining Issue of 2026

According to Groot, water is the number one concern heading into 2026. The implementation of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) is forcing major changes, especially as Monterey County battles seawater intrusion into its groundwater basin.

Fixing this issue could require costly infrastructure projects to push saltwater back toward the ocean. Compounding the problem are aging dams and reservoirs in need of upgrades, along with what Groot describes as a “plumbing problem”—water exists, but moving it efficiently remains a challenge.

The cost of compliance and infrastructure improvements could place a heavy burden on farmers and the broader community.

Labor: Skilled, Essential, and Expensive

Labor remains critical in Monterey County, where 55,000 to 58,000 workers are needed to harvest crops—many of which cannot be mechanized. Harvesting strawberries or lettuce requires precision, speed, and experience, making farmworkers highly skilled professionals.

While the labor supply has stabilized, rising costs are a major concern. Proposed increases to California’s minimum wage could reach $19.75 per hour, potentially putting smaller farms at risk. Housing is another key issue, though progress has been made with approximately 5,000 beds built for agricultural workers.

Groot also outlined the need for meaningful immigration reform, including worker documentation, a functional guest worker program, and regulatory relief for labor contractors.

Regulation and the Cost of Doing Business

Farmers are also navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Proposed restrictions on fertilizer use and water quality regulations could make it difficult to maintain crop yields.

At the same time, farmers receive only 9 to 13 cents of every food dollar spent by consumers. The rest goes to transportation, processing, and retail—leaving growers with shrinking margins despite rising costs.

Crop Challenges and Market Shifts

While Monterey County’s diversity helps stabilize its economy, individual sectors face unique challenges:

Lettuce and Leafy Greens: Still the region’s top category, but disease outbreaks have forced some fields to be destroyed.

Still the region’s top category, but disease outbreaks have forced some fields to be destroyed. Strawberries: A high-value crop reliant on skilled labor.

A high-value crop reliant on skilled labor. Broccoli: Important for soil health but not a major profit driver.

Important for soil health but not a major profit driver. Wine Grapes: Facing declining demand as younger consumers shift toward alternative beverages.

To remain competitive, the wine industry may need to innovate with new products and marketing strategies.

Weather, Climate, and Growing Conditions

Recent rains in the Salinas Valley have been a mixed blessing—delaying some harvests while improving soil moisture and replenishing reservoirs. Monterey’s unique coastal climate, with cool summers and fall heat, remains ideal for producing high-quality fresh produce year-round.

Educating the Next Generation

The Monterey County Farm Bureau continues to invest heavily in education through programs like FFA, 4-H, and its widely celebrated Farm Day events. Every third grader in the county participates, learning firsthand where their food comes from—a program that has become a generational tradition.

Organic Growth and Industry Evolution

Organic farming now accounts for roughly 21–23% of Monterey County’s production and continues to grow. Larger farms are increasingly producing both conventional and organic crops, reflecting evolving consumer demand.

A Call to Support Local Agriculture

Groot emphasized the importance of consumer support:

Eat more leafy greens

Choose California-grown produce

Support local wine producers

With agriculture and tourism serving as the region’s two economic pillars, maintaining a strong farming sector is essential not just for Monterey County—but for national food security.

Get Involved

Consumers and supporters can join the Monterey County Farm Bureau as associate members. Learn more at https://montereycfb.com/ and become part of the effort to sustain one of the world’s most important agricultural regions.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation between Nick Papagni and Norm Groot is packed with insights you won’t want to miss. From policy to production, it’s a deep dive into the challenges shaping the future of agriculture.

👉 Tune in to The Ag Meter and hear the full interview today.

Monterey County Agriculture at a Crossroads: Water, Labor, and the Future of America’s Salad Bowl