The Missouri River: A Key Chapter in American Agriculture History

The Missouri River: A Pillar of American Agriculture History

Map of the Missouri River drainage basin in the US and Canada. made using USGS and Natural Earth data.

By Shannon1 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia image

Early Settlers and the Great Plains

The Missouri River has played a pivotal role in shaping American agriculture and westward expansion. As Mark Oppold explains in an American Agriculture History Minute, early settlers who crossed the Mississippi River often found themselves facing the Missouri River as they entered the vast expanse of the Great Plains. For these pioneers, the Missouri was more than just a river—it was a critical gateway to the western territories.

The Longest River in the United States

Stretching over 2,300 miles, the Missouri River is the longest river in the United States. Its journey begins in southwestern Montana and continues until it joins the Mississippi River north of St. Louis. This vast waterway provided not only a route for travel but also fertile lands along its banks, which would later support the growth of agriculture in the region.

The Missouri River and the Fur Trade

In the early 19th century, the Missouri River was instrumental in the growth of the fur trade. Traders and trappers relied on its waters to transport goods and connect remote areas to larger markets. Its significance extended beyond commerce, as it became intertwined with the broader story of American agriculture history, supporting both settlement and economic development.

The Missouri River remains a symbol of the vital connection between natural waterways and the development of American agriculture and industry. Its legacy continues to influence the land and communities along its banks today.

—Mark Oppold, American Agriculture History Minute

