Minturn Nut Company’s Role in California Agriculture

Darren Rigg, a leader at Minturn Nut Company in Le Grand, California, shared insights on the current almond market, crop quality, and the future of the industry. Minturn is a grower-owned, independent almond processor and handler, sourcing from Kern County to Butte County, with a strong presence in Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.

Minturn Nut’s Darren Rigg Talks Almond Industry

As a representative on the Almond Board of California, Rigg is closely connected to industry policy, marketing strategies, and grower concerns. His company handles around 105 million pounds annually, focusing largely on bulk shipments for both domestic and international markets.

A Strong 2024 Marketing Campaign, Followed by Market Uncertainty

Last year’s almond marketing season delivered the highest grower prices in a decade by early May 2024, thanks to strong demand and a crop that came in 100 million pounds below estimates. Monthly price increases, minimal carryout, and robust sales contributed to this success.

However, the recent 3 billion-pound 2025 crop estimate shook market confidence. Prices dropped from $2.50 to under $2 per pound almost overnight, leaving many growers concerned. Rigg noted that while the estimate spooked the market, it also triggered renewed buying interest at the lower price levels. The season’s outlook will depend heavily on actual harvest yields and global demand trends.

Tariffs, Trade Deals, and Export Markets

With 70–90% of Minturn’s almonds sold internationally, trade policy plays a critical role. The European Union recently struck a trade deal benefiting California almonds, prompting EU buyers to increase purchases. India remains the company’s largest single-country market, while the EU as a whole is the top regional destination.

China, once a major buyer, has reduced direct imports by half due to tariffs and trade restrictions. While some sales are redirected through Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Rigg emphasized that a China trade deal could make a 3-billion-pound crop sustainable again.

Emerging growth markets such as Turkey, Morocco, and the Middle East have helped offset losses in China, with record shipments reported in 2024.

Quality, Acreage, and Supply Adjustments

The almond industry has faced consecutive years of lower quality due to extreme heat and reduced farm inputs. This year’s mild spring and summer should improve quality, yield, and marketability.

New plantings are slowing, and water restrictions under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) are expected to shrink overall almond acreage. Rigg predicts this will gradually balance supply and improve pricing sustainability.

Domestic vs. Export Sales

While domestic almond consumption has seen declines, exports remain strong. Minturn’s bulk shipments include 2,200-pound super sacks, fiber bins, 50-pound boxes, and in-shell product for India and China. Export buyers often repackage for retail, while Middle Eastern markets favor pallet-level trading.

Freight, Labor, and Logistics

Freight disruptions during COVID-19 were severe, but shipping and container availability have improved. Minturn has not faced significant labor shortages due to its full-time workforce, though Rigg acknowledges that seasonal labor remains a concern for some growers.

Resilience and a Long-Term View

Rigg encourages growers to remain resilient, noting that the almond industry has grown from a 1 billion-pound crop in 1999 to 3 billion pounds in 2020. While current prices are unsustainably low, market cycles, trade negotiations, and reduced acreage could restore profitability.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel… Down the road, the days when everyone wanted to invest in almonds will come back,” Rigg said.

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Harvest

Minturn expects to be in full-scale packaging within a month, depending on drying conditions and heat levels. Rigg is cautiously optimistic that improved crop quality, robust export demand, and strategic marketing can help replicate last year’s success—despite the headwinds of high supply and volatile trade policy.