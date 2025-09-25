Mike Harvey: Farming, Faith & Leading California’s Youth

From Farming Roots in Delano

Mike Harvey

Mike Harvey’s story begins in the heart of California agriculture. Raised just north of the Kern County line in Rich Grove, Tulare County, Harvey grew up surrounded by farming. His family operated a packing house, cold storage, and shipping facilities—covering every part of the agricultural process.

“I worked in every single department of it,” Harvey recalled, describing time spent both in the fields and in the packing house. Those years instilled in him a deep respect for agriculture and a lasting connection to farming life.

But despite generations of farming, the Harvey family eventually made the difficult decision to sell their land. The challenges of regulations, water restrictions, labor costs, and mounting expenses proved too great to sustain. “It made it cost prohibitive to continue to operate,” Harvey explained. Even many large farming families he grew up with no longer exist in the industry today.

Although no longer a landowner, Harvey’s father, Mike Harvey Sr., continues to serve the agricultural sector, consulting across several states. He also leads as president of the Western Pecan Association, a role that reflects the family’s ongoing ties to farming.

A Life-Changing Event: Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service

Beyond agriculture, Harvey recently participated in one of the largest gatherings in recent American history—the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, hosted by Turning Point USA. Held in a massive stadium seating around 75,000 people, the event drew crowds so large that many stood outside.

Harvey described the experience as both moving and unifying. “We started with worship,” he said, noting the powerful faith-based atmosphere. Attendees heard messages from Turning Point staff, political leaders, and faith leaders, all centered around honoring Kirk’s legacy and the values he championed.

The service, which drew close to 300,000 people to the surrounding area, was peaceful and marked by kindness, Harvey noted. Despite the overwhelming numbers, there was no pushing or hostility—only respect and shared grief.

“Charlie was a big brother to an entire generation,” Harvey said, especially for those born after 1995. He described Kirk’s assassination at the age of 31 as a moment that will define this generation, much like 9/11 did for an earlier one.

The Impact of FFA and Youth Leadership

While Harvey’s agricultural upbringing shaped him, another formative influence was his time in FFA at Bakersfield High School. Encouraged by his father to join, Harvey raised animals for the fair and gained hands-on experience few young people today receive.

“Most people don’t get that opportunity. Most people don’t know where their food comes from other than the grocery store,” Harvey reflected.

Nick Papagni, host of the interview, praised FFA students as some of the best individuals he’s ever met. Harvey agreed, emphasizing that FFA’s leadership training and values play a vital role in preparing America’s future leaders. “It’s just a great youth organization with values that we agree with. It’s the heart of America,” he said.

The Mission of 5.11

Today, Harvey channels his agricultural roots and leadership experience into his work with 5.11, a youth-focused organization inspired by Ephesians 5:11: “Have no part with the works of darkness, but rather expose them.”

The organization partners with Turning Point USA, College Republicans, Young Republicans, and other groups across California to engage young people, foster leadership, and encourage civic involvement. Harvey and his team have visited college campuses across the state and plan to expand their outreach even further in the coming months.

For Harvey, this mission is personal. “I care about the future direction of our country and my state,” he said. “I don’t want to get to the end of my life and say, there’s more I could have done. I’m laying it all on the line.”

A Moment of Forgiveness and Leadership

One of the most powerful moments at Charlie Kirk’s memorial came from Kirk’s wife, Erika. Standing before millions worldwide, she extended forgiveness to the man who had taken her husband’s life.

Harvey described it as one of the greatest displays of leadership and faith he had ever witnessed. “It was a true show of godliness,” he said. “I don’t know how many people could have done that. I know it certainly would have been difficult for me.”

Papagni agreed, calling her strength and composure awe-inspiring. Both men reflected on how such an act of forgiveness demonstrated the depth of character and conviction that defined Kirk’s legacy and those closest to him.

Building a Movement in California

For those who want to connect with Harvey’s work, he directs parents and youth to makecagreatagain.com or his Instagram, @officialmikeharvey, where they can learn more about 5.11’s mission and opportunities.

When asked whether California could still be saved, Harvey was optimistic. “I truly believe we can,” he said. Despite the doubts of many, he sees a growing movement among younger generations leaning more conservative than ever before.

Water, always a pressing issue in California agriculture, remains another challenge Harvey believes leadership can address. He pointed to upcoming events featuring leaders such as governor candidate Steve Hilton, who, along with others, is offering new solutions to longstanding problems.

Keeping the Conversation Alive

Looking ahead, Harvey emphasized the importance of dialogue and unity. He expressed gratitude to Papagni, who will serve as MC for the October 2nd event featuring Hilton and other speakers, calling it a vital opportunity to share ideas and build momentum for change.

“The breakdown of our society happens when we can’t talk to people we disagree with,” Harvey said. In speeches across California, he has urged communities to remember that disagreement does not make someone the enemy.

As the conversation closed, Papagni praised Harvey’s dedication to youth and farming values, promising to continue the discussion with his father, Mike Harvey Sr., in the future to dive deeper into the pecan industry.