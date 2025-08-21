Stan Nelsen

A Family Legacy in Madera

At the heart of California’s Central Valley, Midland Tractor in Madera has been serving farmers for more than 40 years. For Stan Nelson, who has worked at the dealership for over 25 years, this business is more than just machinery—it’s family history. His father, Don Nelson, became a partner in the dealership in 1979, laying the foundation for a family legacy that continues today.

Midland Tractor: John Deere Dealer Powering California Farmers with Innovation and Service

The dealership’s close relationship with John Deere has been a cornerstone of its success. “That was one of the things my dad was most proud about,” Stan shared. “Being associated with the premier line, with a manufacturer that invests heavily in research and development and is always looking to stay on the cutting edge.”

Technology, Labor, and Efficiency

As California agriculture faces mounting challenges, efficiency has become the driving force behind innovation. Farmers are looking for equipment that can handle multiple tasks at once, reduce labor costs, and increase precision.

John Deere, along with Midland Tractor, is at the forefront of this transition. From autonomous platforms to precision spray applications that target only the trees in an orchard based on their size and shape, the industry is moving quickly toward smarter, more efficient solutions.

While autonomy is advancing, Stan notes that the complexities of orchards—compared to row crops—still make full automation difficult. “It’s almost there, but not quite,” he explained, pointing out that GPS-guided tractors are already common in large-scale row crop farming.

Changes in California Farming

Stan has witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes over the past 25 years, particularly in the tree nut industry. For two decades, almonds and pistachios saw remarkable growth, but recent years have brought new challenges. Water scarcity, labor struggles, and fluctuating markets have created uncertainty across the agricultural sector.

“Water is jobs,” Stan emphasized, noting that Madera County is at the center of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) impacts. With large swaths of farmland facing water restrictions, the future of farming in the region hangs in the balance.

Serving the Entire Central Valley

Operating from Madera, Midland Tractor services farms from Bakersfield to Yuba City, making it a trusted partner across the state. Rather than waiting for farmers to come to them, the dealership takes services directly to customers.

With a fleet of 18 service trucks on the road daily and a network of parts drop boxes, Midland ensures farmers can access what they need without unnecessary downtime. A dedicated troubleshooting team also helps many growers resolve issues over the phone, saving both time and money.

Modern Tractors, Modern Demands

Today’s John Deere tractors are a far cry from the hot, open-cab machines of decades past. “When I started, everything was old, rusty, and antiquated,” Stan recalled. Now, tractors are equipped with advanced technology that mirrors innovations in the automotive industry.

Farmers can expect machines that deliver precision, efficiency, and comfort—whether managing row crops, or tending to the almonds, pistachios, grapes, and raisins that make up Midland Tractor’s primary customer base.

Investing in People and Parts

Midland Tractor doesn’t just sell equipment—it stands by it. The dealership keeps significant inventory on hand, understanding that farmers can’t afford downtime. But according to Stan, it’s the people who make the real difference.

“You can copy our products, but good luck copying our people,” he said proudly. “They’re solution-oriented. That’s our tagline: Equipment solutions guaranteed. Our equipment will do what we say it will do, or we’ll take it back. No questions asked.”

The dealership also boasts one of the most extensive parts inventories in the region, led by parts manager Chris McCarty. “We have the most parts on the shelf at any given time to get you back in the field,” Stan explained, adding that their commitment extends beyond business. “These are our customers, but they’re also our friends.”

Word of Mouth and Reputation

In agriculture, reputation spreads fast—sometimes faster than the tractors themselves. Stan acknowledges the power of “coffee shop talk,” where farmers share their experiences, good or bad. That makes word-of-mouth referrals invaluable. “We’re just so grateful for customers when they send someone our way,” he said.

Facing the Future

Despite the dealership’s commitment, Stan is candid about the uncertainty California farmers face. Rising input costs—fuel, chemicals, fertilizer, and equipment—paired with labor and water shortages create instability. “This instability is not a lot of fun,” Stan admitted. “It’d be nice to have some blue sky to look forward to.”

As for political support, both Nick and Stan agree: farmers need stronger allies. “It’d be nice to have some of our political people on the same team,” Stan reflected, as the conversation turned toward the broader struggles of California agriculture.

Farmers’ Resilience and Independence

Despite the many challenges facing California agriculture, Stan Nelson points out one constant: the resilience of farmers. “Growers are an independent group of people that figure out how to get it done,” he said. Whether it’s adopting drip irrigation systems, embracing automation, or finding other ways to stretch limited resources, farmers rarely stop moving forward.

At the same time, Stan believes there is power in collaboration. “Maybe that independence—we need to have them team up because there is power in numbers,” he noted. Yet, true to the farmer’s spirit, many continue with the mindset of putting their head down, working hard, and hoping for a better season ahead.

A Vision for the Future of Farming

When asked what would make the biggest difference for California agriculture, Stan didn’t hesitate: consistent water deliveries and increased storage. “We know we’re in a desert state. If you don’t capture the water, you’re not going to have it,” he explained. Along with water security, stable commodity prices and fewer trade restrictions are critical for helping farmers sell their crops, much of which heads to international markets.

The frustration over lost water was clear in the discussion. With nearly 70% of the state’s available water flowing to the ocean, both Nick and Stan agreed that a smarter storage strategy could benefit the entire economy—from farms and tractor dealerships to local businesses on Main Street.

Market Pressures and Trade Challenges

The past few years have been a rollercoaster for California growers. After a strong 2022, the industry saw a sharp downturn in 2023, followed by another dip in 2024. Now in 2025, the market seems to have leveled out, but challenges remain.

Almond prices, in particular, have dropped significantly, leaving growers frustrated and uncertain. Trade tariffs and international negotiations only add more volatility. “So many factors,” Stan acknowledged. “It’s been bad for a couple of years.”

Still, he expressed cautious optimism that new agreements with countries like Canada and Mexico could improve conditions. “I think we have more buying power and more control than the world may recognize,” he said.

Innovation on the Horizon

While farmers wrestle with pricing and water, John Deere continues pushing innovation. One area of major development is autonomy. Deere has partnered with GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System) to advance autonomous sprayers, while also working on in-house technologies designed especially for orchard operations.

Asked about drones, Stan said it was an intriguing possibility, particularly for row crops, though Deere historically leans toward hard equipment solutions. “But who knows?” he added, leaving the door open to future surprises.

A Family-Focused Approach

Through it all, Midland Tractor remains focused on its core mission: helping California farmers succeed. Stan closed by emphasizing the dealership’s values of service and community. “If there’s anything you need in the state of California or the San Joaquin Valley, please call Midland Tractor. We’d love to help,” he said, sharing the dealership’s phone number: 559-674-8757.

For Stan, the business is built on more than equipment. “We treat you like family when you come in here—and it’s the family that likes you, not the one that doesn’t,” he said with a smile.