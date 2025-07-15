Hay and Alfalfa Prices Holding, But Softening Slightly

Nick Papagni, known as “The Ag Meter,” sat down with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities to get a current snapshot of the hay and alfalfa market in mid-July. According to Foglio, the market has seen some movement in recent weeks, and while top-end hay prices remain relatively strong, there are signs of softening.

Mid-July Update: Hay and Alfalfa Market Prices from Foglio Commodities

Top-End Hay Still Strong, But Trending Softer

Foglio noted that some of the best quality hay has recently sold at $275 per ton, delivered. However, he emphasized that these figures reflect deals made a couple of weeks prior, and that current market conditions may be showing a slight dip.

“That price was definitely being delivered going back a couple weeks. It might be even just a little bit softer here today,” Foglio explained.

Breakdown by Quality and Use

Foglio provided a detailed range of pricing based on the hay’s Total Digestible Nutrients (TDN), protein content, and intended use:

High-End Milk Cow Hay :

Soft 55 TDN with around 20% protein

Price Range : $250 – $265 per ton delivered

: Soft 55 TDN with around : $250 – $265 per ton delivered Blender-Type Hay :

Clean, soft 53 TDN hay suitable for blending

Price Range : $205 – $215 per ton

: Clean, soft 53 TDN hay suitable for blending : $205 – $215 per ton Dry Cow Alfalfa:

Lower-end hay with more grass content

Price Range: $170 – $190 per ton

According to Foglio, that lower-end $170 hay typically contains a fair amount of grass and is considered classic feeder hay.

Looking Ahead: More Feeder Hay by Late Summer

Growers are gearing up for another round of production. With two irrigations ahead, many are aiming for higher yields, expecting to produce more rank, dry cow hay by the end of August.

“They’re going to go for some yields. They’re just going to make big, a little bit rank dry cow hay,” Foglio said.

Conclusion

As the summer progresses, the hay and alfalfa markets are showing signs of both firmness at the top and growing supply on the lower end. For dairy operations and feeders, the current pricing spectrum offers a variety of choices depending on quality needs and nutritional requirements.

Stay tuned to AgNet West for ongoing updates on commodity trends and expert insights from across the ag industry.