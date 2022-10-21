Microwavable Food More Popular

Easy prep meals return to the spotlight. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A new market report shows consumers are using more microwavable meals these days. The analysis shows a year-over-year growth of nearly five percent for 2021 with 33 percent of that growth coming from North America.

In terms of money, the microwavable foods market share is expected to increase by $37.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. Consumers do still have some concerns about this food type. Concerns over health issues due to the use of preservatives are one of the major challenges impeding the microwavable foods market growth.

The frozen food segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. They are convenient alternatives to cooking and are increasingly being opted for by the working population globally.

The US and Canada are key markets for the microwavable foods, with consumers here reaching for those ready-to-make meals because of the convenience and our busy lifestyles.

