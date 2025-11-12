Michael Jameson Reports a Rebound for California Walnuts

The November 12 edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a bright spot for California farmers as Michael Jameson, Director of Sales for Morada Nut Company, joined hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill to share some long-awaited good news about the California walnut industry. After years of tough markets and tight margins, Jameson said this year marks a genuine turnaround for walnut growers.

Jameson, who also handles cherry sales for Morada, confirmed that harvest is wrapping up statewide, with volume way up from last year and some of the best internal quality the company has ever seen. “We had optimal growing conditions for most of the season,” he said. “The only setback was three rounds of rain that stained some shells and limited what could go to in-shell export markets.”

Despite the weather, Jameson said global demand has strengthened, especially in markets like Turkey, Italy, and India, where buyers are once again favoring California walnuts over cheaper Chinese product. “China had a rough season — they had freezes, a warm August, and less exportable volume,” he explained. “That brought prices closer together and helped California regain market share.”

He noted that the 100% tariff on walnuts entering India remains a major hurdle but expressed optimism it could change soon. “If that tariff comes down, it’s a game changer,” Jameson said. “India loves California walnuts. We just need fair trade terms.”

Jameson also shared that 2025 could be the first profitable year for many walnut growers after four or five difficult seasons. “The last few years were all about survival,” he said. “This is the first time we’re seeing a good balance between yield and price. It’s not just about staying afloat — it’s about getting back to profitability.”

The conversation turned to marketing, where Jameson credited the industry’s recent success in rebranding. “The packaging is sharp, and retailers are putting walnuts where consumers can actually see them,” he said. “They’re one of the healthiest foods you can eat, and we’re finally getting that message out.”

McGill admitted he recently learned that walnuts should be stored in the refrigerator to maintain freshness. “I had no idea,” he said with a laugh. Jameson agreed, explaining that refrigeration keeps walnuts crisp and extends shelf life from one year to as long as 18 months.

The pair also discussed the beauty of California’s walnut orchards, especially those in the northern counties. “They’re some of the prettiest in the state,” Papagni said. “There’s nothing like seeing that canopy of green trees stretching for miles.” Jameson closed by encouraging consumers to enjoy walnuts daily — raw, roasted, or baked. “They’re incredible for heart and brain health,” he said. “My mom is 93, and she swears by her handful of walnuts every day.”

