Michael Gates

In a powerful and wide-ranging interview with Nick Papagni—better known as “The Ag Meter”—California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates laid out his vision to restore law and order, crack down on corruption, and bring accountability back to Sacramento.

From Huntington Beach to the National Stage

A lifelong resident of Huntington Beach, Gates is a seasoned trial attorney, former City Attorney, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General with the U.S. Department of Justice. Over a decade in local government, he built a reputation for aggressive legal action and measurable results.

His record includes:

Reducing crime by double digits through a city-run prosecutor program

Cutting homelessness by 60%

Defending law enforcement in major cases, including a $20 million lawsuit victory

Recovering $38 million for taxpayers from the state of California

Gates also authored Huntington Beach’s voter ID law and led legal battles against state overreach—experience he says prepares him to take on Sacramento.

“California Has Become Lawless”

Gates didn’t hold back when describing the current state of California, arguing that a lack of enforcement has created a “culture of lawlessness.” His campaign is centered on restoring law and order statewide.

A major focus: tackling what he estimates as $500 billion in fraud, waste, and abuse over the past five years—roughly $22,000 per taxpayer.

His plan includes:

Prosecuting individuals responsible for misuse of taxpayer funds

Seizing assets such as bank accounts, properties, and luxury items

Returning recovered money directly to taxpayers

Even recovering half, Gates says, could mean $11,000 back per taxpayer.

Taking on Sacramento—and Winning

Gates directly criticized current Attorney General Rob Bonta, claiming he has failed to investigate corruption and has instead “run interference” for political allies.

If elected, Gates promises immediate action:

Enforcing federal and state laws, including constitutional protections

Working directly with all 58 district attorneys and sheriffs

Cracking down on crime and restoring public safety

Investigating corruption at every level of government

Importantly, Gates emphasized that the Attorney General’s authority operates independently—meaning he can act with or without support from the governor or legislature.

Agriculture, NGOs, and Accountability

For California’s agriculture community, Gates addressed growing frustration over NGOs and misuse of taxpayer funds. Farmers—already dealing with water shortages, labor issues, and regulation—shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of government mismanagement.

His solution:

Partner with the Comptroller’s office to audit organizations receiving state funds

Identify fraud and prosecute offenders swiftly

Restore transparency and accountability

Gates argues that once enforcement begins, bad actors will “scatter,” allowing honest businesses and farmers to thrive again.

Free Speech and AB 2624 Controversy

Gates also spoke out against California Assembly Bill 2624, calling it a direct attack on First Amendment rights. He pledged to defend citizen journalists and individuals who investigate government spending.

He criticized the bill’s origins and tied it to broader concerns about political influence and lack of accountability in Sacramento, vowing to protect transparency if elected.

The “Golden Ticket” Team and 2026 Election

Gates is campaigning alongside a slate of candidates he calls the “Golden Ticket,” including:

Steve Hilton

Gloria Romero

Herb Morgan

He also acknowledged Chad Bianco as a strong conservative contender, urging unity among voters regardless of primary outcomes.

“This race isn’t about individuals,” Gates said. “It’s about rescuing California.”

A Grassroots Campaign with Momentum

Despite limited spending, Gates says he is currently polling just eight points behind Rob Bonta, positioning himself as a serious challenger.

He’s calling on Californians to get involved:

Visit: gates4ag.com

Follow on social media

Support the campaign through donations and outreach

“I need you… we can do this together,” he emphasized.

Can California Turn Around?

Gates believes the answer is yes—and quickly.

With new leadership and coordinated action, he says California can restore law, accountability, and economic strength “practically overnight.”

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation only scratches the surface. Hear the full, unfiltered discussion between The Ag Meter Nick Papagni and Michael Gates to get the complete picture of his plans, policies, and passion for California.

Michael Gates’ Plan to Restore Law & Order in California