Attorney General Candidate Says Restoring Law and Order Begins with Accountability

California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates says restoring public trust in state government begins with accountability, public safety, and respect for the industries that keep California running—including its $70-plus billion agricultural sector.

Michael Gates

During an in-depth interview with host Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, Gates discussed his campaign for Attorney General, his record as Huntington Beach City Attorney, election integrity, government oversight, and why he believes California agriculture deserves stronger support instead of increased legal and regulatory pressure.

Campaign Momentum Builds

Gates said his campaign has gained significant momentum following California’s June primary, where he received approximately 3.4 million votes, which he described as a record-setting performance for a Republican candidate in a statewide primary. He also pointed to growing fundraising success and endorsements from numerous law enforcement leaders, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, along with support from gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton.

According to Gates, Californians across the political spectrum recognize the state faces serious challenges, creating what he believes is an opportunity for new leadership.

Promising a Different Attorney General’s Office

Throughout the interview, Gates repeatedly contrasted his vision with that of incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta, arguing that California’s chief law enforcement officer should aggressively investigate allegations of government waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption.

He pledged that, if elected, his administration would conduct investigations into questionable government spending, pursue criminal prosecutions where appropriate, and work to recover taxpayer dollars lost through fraud.

Gates also emphasized that his office would focus on reducing crime, protecting victims, defending constitutional rights, and restoring what he described as confidence in California’s justice system.

A Strong Message for California Agriculture

One of the interview’s central themes was Gates’ support for California’s farmers and ranchers.

Addressing The Ag Meter’s agricultural audience directly, Gates thanked producers for supplying food to California and the nation while often receiving little recognition for their work.

He said California agriculture has faced increasing legal and regulatory challenges from Sacramento and pledged that his administration would take a different approach.

Rather than targeting agricultural producers with lawsuits and regulatory enforcement, Gates said his office would work to protect farms, ranches, equipment, and rural communities from crime while enforcing California law fairly and consistently.

He also encouraged farmers to remain optimistic, saying agriculture should be viewed as an essential partner in California’s economy rather than an adversary.

Fighting Crime, Waste, and Government Corruption

Another major topic centered on public safety and government accountability.

Gates argued that California needs stronger oversight of taxpayer dollars and promised both audits and criminal investigations into alleged government misconduct. He specifically discussed investigating claims involving state spending, election administration, and other areas that have generated public concern.

According to Gates, accountability should extend beyond investigations to include prosecutions and efforts to recover taxpayer money whenever criminal wrongdoing is established.

He also highlighted his legal experience, noting more than a decade as Huntington Beach City Attorney, years in private legal practice, appellate court experience, and qualification to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Election Integrity and Proposition 39

Election integrity was another recurring topic during the interview.

Gates discussed Proposition 39, the statewide voter identification initiative expected to appear on California’s November ballot. Having helped develop Huntington Beach’s local voter identification ordinance, Gates argued that the Attorney General plays a critical role in defending voter-approved laws if they are challenged in court.

He told listeners that, if elected, he would vigorously defend a statewide voter identification law, while contending that the current Attorney General would not.

Gates also referenced his previous work involving election law litigation and said restoring confidence in California’s election process would be one of his highest priorities.

Reaching Voters Beyond Party Lines

Asked how he plans to appeal to Independent and Democratic voters, Gates said his campaign focuses on “kitchen table issues” rather than partisan politics.

Those priorities include public safety, government accountability, constitutional rights, local control, parental rights, and creating an environment where businesses—including agriculture—can thrive.

He believes Californians are increasingly focused on practical issues affecting their daily lives and said those concerns cross party lines.

Accessibility and Public Service

Papagni noted that Gates and other statewide candidates have made themselves available for interviews with The Ag Meter, while some elected officials declined invitations.

Gates responded by saying public officials should answer difficult questions and remain accessible to voters. He pledged to maintain an open-door policy if elected Attorney General, promising to participate in interviews, town halls, and public meetings throughout California.

How to Learn More

Gates encouraged Californians interested in his campaign to visit www.gates4ag.com/, where supporters can learn more about his platform, make campaign contributions, and sign up for updates.

He also invited voters to follow him on social media:

Website: www.gates4ag.com/

www.gates4ag.com/ Instagram: @Michael.E.Gates

@Michael.E.Gates X (Twitter): @Michael.GatesESQ

@Michael.GatesESQ Facebook: Michael Gates

According to Gates, financial contributions help expand voter outreach through advertising, digital media, and grassroots campaign efforts across California.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article highlights many of the major topics discussed during Michael Gates’ conversation with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, including public safety, government accountability, election integrity, Proposition 39, agriculture, and California’s political future.

However, the complete interview offers much more insight into Gates’ background, legal experience, campaign priorities, and direct responses to questions affecting California’s farming and ranching communities.

🎧 Be sure to listen to the full interview between Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” and California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates to hear the entire conversation and all of the issues discussed firsthand.

Michael Gates Outlines Vision for California, Public Safety, and Agriculture in Exclusive Ag Meter Interview