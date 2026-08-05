Michael Gates Pledges to Fight California Fraud and Support Agriculture

Michael Gates Says California Must End Waste, Fraud, and Heavy Regulation on Agriculture

California’s agricultural community continues to face mounting challenges ranging from burdensome regulations to economic uncertainty. During the latest edition of the AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, and co-host Josh McGill discussed several of the issues currently affecting California agriculture before sitting down with California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates to discuss his campaign, government accountability, and his vision for the state’s future.

Before the interview, Papagni highlighted several current agricultural topics, including the changing market for California’s canned peach industry following the closure of Del Monte’s processing facility. The discussion centered on the challenges facing traditional agricultural sectors, with both hosts noting that consumer demand has shifted toward fresh fruit while long-term marketing strategies and export opportunities may have been overlooked. They also discussed the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences rather than relying on industries whose markets continue to shrink.

The conversation then shifted to California politics as Gates joined the program to discuss his campaign for Attorney General. Gates explained that his June primary campaign established what he described as a record-setting performance for a Republican statewide candidate, earning approximately 3.4 million votes while building momentum through fundraising efforts and endorsements from numerous law enforcement leaders. According to Gates, the campaign continues to expand its coalition heading toward the general election.

Campaign Focused on Government Accountability

A major focus of the interview centered on Gates’ criticism of California’s current leadership. Gates argued that the Attorney General’s office has failed to investigate significant cases involving government waste, fraud, and abuse. He pointed to recent state audit findings and claimed that billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost while state leadership failed to take meaningful action. Gates contended that restoring accountability within state government would be one of his highest priorities if elected.

Papagni noted that many farmers and ranchers across California feel frustrated by what they see as excessive government regulation and ongoing political dysfunction. Gates acknowledged those concerns and expressed appreciation for the agricultural community, saying farmers are often overlooked despite providing food and economic stability for the state. He emphasized that agriculture deserves support rather than additional government obstacles.

Support for California’s Agricultural Industry

During the interview, Gates pledged that, if elected Attorney General, he would work to reduce unnecessary government interference affecting California farmers. He stated that agriculture should be allowed to focus on producing food and sustaining rural communities rather than navigating excessive regulatory burdens. His comments were aimed directly at California’s farming audience, many of whom continue to face increasing production costs, labor challenges, and regulatory pressures.

While the interview covered politics, its central message remained focused on accountability and the future of California agriculture. The discussion reflected ongoing concerns throughout the state’s farming communities about government oversight, fiscal responsibility, and creating an environment where agriculture can continue to thrive.

Listen to the Full Podcast

This article highlights only a portion of the conversation between Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter, Josh McGill, and California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates. To hear Gates discuss his campaign, government accountability, California politics, and his plans for supporting the state’s agricultural community in greater detail, be sure to listen to the full AgNet News Hour podcast. The complete interview provides additional insight into the issues affecting California farmers and ranchers and offers listeners a deeper look at one of the state’s most closely watched political races.

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